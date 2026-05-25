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Homeindiakerala

Munambam residents will not be evicted, Kerala CM VD Satheesan assures

Govt to legally defend Munambam victims, rules out eviction: CM ‘They will get their land,’ Satheesan says, citing UDF’s consistent stand.
Last Updated : 25 May 2026, 10:09 IST
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Published 25 May 2026, 10:09 IST
KeralaIndiaUDFV D Satheesan

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