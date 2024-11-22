Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakerala

Munambam Waqf land issue: Kerala govt appoints judicial commission

He also said the Waqf Board has been directed to stop further proceedings for the land acquisition in Munambam including issuing of notices to the residents.
PTI
Last Updated : 22 November 2024, 14:16 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 22 November 2024, 14:16 IST
India NewsKeralaPinarayi VijayanWaqf

Follow us on :

Follow Us