'My refuge, my home, my family': Rahul Gandhi pens emotional letter to Wayanad voters

New Delhi: As he will be taking oath as the Raebareli MP in the 18th Lok Sabha, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday penned an emotional letter to people of Wayanad, saying it was 'truly a joy and an honour' to have represented them in Parliament in the previous Lok Sabha.

But, he said, he is sad and one must have seen the sadness in his eyes when he announced his decision on June 17 to resign from Wayanad seat and retain Raebareli. He had won both seats and had to choose one.

Recalling his first meeting with the “sisters and brothers” of Wayanad, he said he had come to seek their support for the election in 2019.

“I was a stranger to you and yet you believed in me. You embraced me with unbridled love and affection. It didn’t matter which political formation you supported, it didn’t matter which community you were from or which religion you believed in or which language you spoke,” Rahul said.

“When I faced abuse day after day, your unconditional love protected me. You were my refuge, my home and my family. I never felt for even a moment that you doubted me,” he said.