'My refuge, my home, my family': Rahul Gandhi pens emotional letter to Wayanad voters

New Delhi: As he will be taking oath as the Raebareli MP in the 18th Lok Sabha, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday penned an emotional letter to people of Wayanad, saying it was 'truly a joy and an honour' to have represented them in Parliament in the previous Lok Sabha.
But, he said, he is sad and one must have seen the sadness in his eyes when he announced his decision on June 17 to resign from Wayanad seat and retain Raebareli. He had won both seats and had to choose one.
Recalling his first meeting with the “sisters and brothers” of Wayanad, he said he had come to seek their support for the election in 2019.
“I was a stranger to you and yet you believed in me. You embraced me with unbridled love and affection. It didn’t matter which political formation you supported, it didn’t matter which community you were from or which religion you believed in or which language you spoke,” Rahul said.
“When I faced abuse day after day, your unconditional love protected me. You were my refuge, my home and my family. I never felt for even a moment that you doubted me,” he said.
He also recalled the floods in Kerala and said he never forgot what he saw. Life, property, friends all gone and yet not one of you but not even the smallest child had lost your dignity.
“I will remember the countless flowers and hugs you gave me. Each one given with such genuine love and tenderness. How can I ever forget the bravery, beauty and confidence with which young girls would translate my speeches in front of thousands of people. It was truly a joy and an honour to be your voice in Parliament,” he said.
He said he is sad to leave but he is consoled because his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will be there 'to represent you'. He said he is confident that she will do an “excellent job of being your MP if you decide to give her the opportunity”.
“I am also consoled because I have a loving family in the people of Raebareli and a bond that I cherish deeply. My central commitment to both you and the people of Raebareli is that we will fight and defeat the hatred and violence being spread in the country,” he said.
“I do not know how to thank you for what you have done for me. For the love and protection you gave me when I needed it most. You are part of my family and I will always be there for each and every one of you,” he added.
