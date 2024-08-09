Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakerala

Mysterious noise sparks fears of earthquake in landslide-hit Wayanad

The Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) said it is examining seismic records and also attempting local reconnaissance to find if anything is anomalous.
PTI
Last Updated : 09 August 2024, 07:46 IST

Follow Us :

Comments

Wayanad, Kerala: People living in Edakkal area of Kerala's landslide-hit Wayanad district complained on Friday that they heard a noise coming from under the earth, creating panic among residents.

Local residents told reporters they heard a huge sound, accompanied by a jerk-like sensation, prompting government authorities to investigate.

The Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) said it is examining seismic records and also attempting local reconnaissance to find if anything is anomalous.

"As of now seismic records do not show any indications of movements," it said.

The sound was heard at around 10:15 am, according to a panchayat ward member who spoke to a TV news channel.

A holiday has been declared for schools in the affected area, authorities said.

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 09 August 2024, 07:46 IST
India NewsKeralaLandslideWayanad

Follow us on :

Follow Us

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT