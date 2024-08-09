Mysterious noise sparks fears of earthquake in landslide-hit Wayanad

Wayanad, Kerala: People living in Edakkal area of Kerala's landslide-hit Wayanad district complained on Friday that they heard a noise coming from under the earth, creating panic among residents.

Local residents told reporters they heard a huge sound, accompanied by a jerk-like sensation, prompting government authorities to investigate.

The Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) said it is examining seismic records and also attempting local reconnaissance to find if anything is anomalous.

"As of now seismic records do not show any indications of movements," it said.