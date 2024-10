Mystery over Kerala ADM's suicide deepens after snubbing by CPI(M) leader

Amidst allegations that CPI(M) leader and former Kannur district panchayat president P P Divya snubbed deputy collector and additional district magistrate Naveen Babu with the knowledge of Kannur district collector Arun K Vijayan, it has now come out that the collector had spoken to Divya over phone on the day of the incident.