Nagaland doctor will leave Kerala with heavy heart and a bundle of good memories

Thiruvananthapuram: After ten long years of medical studies in Kerala, Nagaland native Dr Visazo Kikhi will soon be leaving for Gujarat to serve in the Indian Railways. When he leaves the 'God’s Own Country,' he will do so with a heavy heart. But he will be leaving behind an inspiring story of how he overcame the challenges posed by his amputated leg and how he earned much goodwill for Kerala's education sector.