National award winner, veteran Malayalam filmmaker KG George dies

He received the national award for best feature film Swapnaadanam (1976) and has also bagged nine state film awards since he started his film career in 1970.

Ulkaddal (1979), Onappudava (1978), Yavanika (1982) and Adaminte Variyellu (1984) are some of the best directorial works of the award winning director who was in 2015 selected for the J C Daniel Award -- the Kerala government's highest honour for outstanding contribution to Malayalam cinema.