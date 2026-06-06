Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakerala

National Award-winning actor Salim Kumar hospitalised, on ventilator support in Kerala

Kumar, who won the National Film Award for Best Actor in 2010, had undergone a liver transplant a few years ago.
Last Updated : 06 June 2026, 08:38 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 06 June 2026, 08:38 IST
India NewsKerala

Follow us on :

Follow Us