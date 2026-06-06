National Award-winning actor Salim Kumar hospitalised, on ventilator support in Kerala

<p>Kochi: National Award-winning actor Salim Kumar was admitted to a private hospital here on Saturday and is currently on ventilator support, hospital authorities said.</p>.<p>The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/actor">actor</a> experienced health issues and was rushed to the hospital in the morning, officials said.</p>.<p>Hospital authorities said further details regarding Kumar’s health condition would be disclosed later.</p>.Salim Khan remains in ICU but is showing improvement: Aamir Khan shares update on his health.<p>Kumar, who won the National Film Award for Best Actor in 2010, had undergone a liver transplant a few years ago.</p>.<p>Associated with drama and mimicry before entering films, Kumar began his film career in 1997 and is known for portraying a wide range of comedy and character roles in Malayalam cinema.</p>.<p>He has won the Kerala State Film Award on four occasions.</p>.<p>During the recent Kerala Assembly election, Kumar openly supported the Congress-led UDF, appearing alongside its leaders on several occasions and criticising the LDF leadership.</p>