NCP MLA claims threat to life from own party members; files complaint with Kerala police

An NCP MLA in Kerala on Monday alleged that his party members have hatched a conspiracy to murder him.
Thomas K Thomas, who is MLA from Kuttanad in Alappuzha district, sent a petition to the state police chief in this regard. It is learnt that a national executive committee member of the party from Kerala has been named in the petition.
The fresh development is believed to be part of the infight in the party that aggravated following the recent split in the party at the national level. Even as the party state leaders, including state president P C Chacko, who was a former Congress MP, and Forest Minister A K Saseendran had stated that the party state unit would remain with Sharad Pawar, a section in the party including Thomas K Thomas were rumoured to be close to the Ajit Pawar faction.
NCP, which is a coalition partner in the Left-front in Kerala, has two MLAs in Kerala - Saseendran and Thomas. Earlier there were reports that there was an understanding in the party to share the one Cabinet berth allotted to the party in the state with Saseendran serving for the initial two and a half years and thereafter giving the seat to Thomas.
Thomas alleged that the latest moves to even murder him were aimed at sabotaging the Cabinet berth-sharing understanding. He alleged that his former driver was influenced by a section of the party to murder him by staging a road accident. The aim was to pave the way for a by-poll, he said in a channel interview.
Thomas had earlier alleged that Saseendran and Chacko were hatching a conspiracy against him.