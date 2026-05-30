Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakerala

NCP(SP) in Kerala splits over NDA leaning, rebel faction to float new party

A meeting of the rebel faction in Kochi on Friday decided to form a new party titled NCP (Secular).
Last Updated : 29 May 2026, 20:10 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 29 May 2026, 20:10 IST
India NewsKeralaNCPIndia PoliticsNDA

Follow us on :

Follow Us