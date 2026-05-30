NCP(SP) in Kerala splits over NDA leaning, rebel faction to float new party

<p>Thiruvananthapuram: The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) in Kerala having allegiance to the NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) has split, accusing the national leadership of moving closer to the NDA.</p><p>A faction led by former minister A K Saseendran and former MLA Thomas K Thomas decided to remain with the Left Democratic Front.</p>.Sunetra ascends, Sharad Pawar looms: What awaits NCP?.<p>A meeting of the rebel faction in Kochi on Friday decided to form a new party titled NCP (Secular). The rebel faction also enjoys that support of a good chunk of office bearers of the party in the state.</p><p>The differences within the party over national leadership's lenience towards the NDA aggravated further following the recent decision of the national leadership to appoint P M Suresh Babu as the state president replacing Thomas K Thomas. Suresh Babu is a close confidant of senior leader P C Chacko.</p><p>The rebel faction maintains that the state leadership was not consulted before appointing the new state president.</p>