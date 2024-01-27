NDA begins state-wide 'padayatra' in Kerala ahead of Lok Sabha polls

Inaugurating the event, Sawant said Kerala would witness a change in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls and "lotus will bloom in the state".

"Response of karyakartas and people are positive," he said.

Terming the footmarch as "parivartan yatra," he said for the first time, the state would witness a parivartan (change) during the Lok Sabha polls.

Terming the Left government in the state as "corrupt", he said it should be thrown out and support should be extended to the "padayatra' to accomplish it.

During his speech, Surendran said winning seats and opening the account is not something impossible for the BJP-NDA in Kerala.

"The BJP-led NDA is the only political front which has complete confidence to win and come back to power in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, at the national level" he said.

Referring to the ruling CPI (M) and opposition Congress, he said the saffron party was fighting two members of the INDIA alliance in Kerala.

Listing out various development and welfare projects implemented by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he further exuded confidence that the BJP-NDA government would come back to power with a huge majority.

While addressing a press conference here earlier in the day, Surendran said that both the ruling CPI (M)-led LDF and Congress-headed UDF were united when it comes to corruption.

The objective of the "NDA Kerala Padayatra" is to expose their corrupt practices and anti-people policies and garner public support to fight them.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's guarantee is to ensure the security and well-being of 140 crore people in the country, he said adding that only Modi can save the southern state which has been "destroyed" by the two fronts, referring to the LDF and UDF.