Nearly 200 perished in Wayanad landslides as some families wiped off fully, a few bodies found on chairs

Thiruvananthapuram: Death toll in the Wayanad landslides kept on escalating and reached around 200 by Wednesday evening with 150 still missing, triggering concerns that many are still remaining buried dead or alive.
Odd weather conditions, muddy terrain and unavailability of roads made the search and rescue operation challenging, time consuming and even risky, especially at Mundakkai region.
While a section of media reported that the death toll crossed 200, as per official sources, the total deaths confirmed till 8 pm on Wednesday was 171. Among the 171 bodies recovered, the identity of 97 could be confirmed. It included 51 males and 46 females. Among the missing, 58 were female.
Rescue workers who managed to break open into houses that were buried by the landslide's debris were shocked to see some people dead on their chairs in seating positions. Many survivors were also seen running around helter-skelter over the debris to find any trace of their dear ones who were missing. While some families were wiped off fully in the calamity, many families were left only with one or two members.
Mechanised search operations at Mundakkai region, which is close to the epicentre of the landslide, was possible only by Wednesday afternoon as a bridge to the area collapsed in the landslide. A makeshift walkway made by rescue workers almost sank by the evening as the water level in the river went up, triggering scare of another landslide. Defence personnel were trying to set up a bailey bridge and only then, a full scale search and rescue operation will be possible in the region.
Around 75 bodies were so far recovered from Potthukal region near Nilambur in adjacent Malappuram district, which is nearly 40 kilometre away from the landslide ravaged Mundakkai, Chooralmala and Attamala regions of Meppadi in Wayanad.
While sniffer dogs were already pressed into service to detect the presence of human beings under the debris, intelligent buried objects detection systems would also be used for the search operation.
The chances of many of the missing persons being stranded in some isolated areas with no communication facility is not being ruled out. Many homestays in the region were also razed in the landslide, triggering concerns that more tourists could have met with the mishap.
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who will be visiting Wayanad on Thursday, said that as many as 1,386 persons, including 599 women and 299 children, who were stranded in various places following the landslide were so far rescued and shifted to relief camps.
The health and revenue authorities were expediting steps for releasing bodies to relatives. Mass funeral facilities as per religious rituals are also provided at Wayanad.
Meanwhile, minor landslides and landslips were also reported from adjacent Kozhikode and Malappuram districts on Wednesday.