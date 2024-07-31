Nearly 200 perished in Wayanad landslides as some families wiped off fully, a few bodies found on chairs

Around 75 bodies were so far recovered from Potthukal region near Nilambur in adjacent Malappuram district, which is nearly 40 kilometre away from the landslide ravaged Mundakkai, Chooralmala and Attamala regions of Meppadi in Wayanad.

While sniffer dogs were already pressed into service to detect the presence of human beings under the debris, intelligent buried objects detection systems would also be used for the search operation.

The chances of many of the missing persons being stranded in some isolated areas with no communication facility is not being ruled out. Many homestays in the region were also razed in the landslide, triggering concerns that more tourists could have met with the mishap.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who will be visiting Wayanad on Thursday, said that as many as 1,386 persons, including 599 women and 299 children, who were stranded in various places following the landslide were so far rescued and shifted to relief camps.

The health and revenue authorities were expediting steps for releasing bodies to relatives. Mass funeral facilities as per religious rituals are also provided at Wayanad.

Meanwhile, minor landslides and landslips were also reported from adjacent Kozhikode and Malappuram districts on Wednesday.