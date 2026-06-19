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Homeindiakerala

Nehru's 'Tryst with Destiny' only literary reference in Satheesan's Kerala budget speech

The chief minister, who has often described himself as a Nehruvian Left politician, chose to include only a reference to Nehru's famous speech delivered on the eve of India's Independence.
Last Updated : 19 June 2026, 09:29 IST
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Published 19 June 2026, 09:29 IST
India NewsKeralaIndian PoliticsV D Satheesan

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