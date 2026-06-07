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Homeindiakerala

'New-age Kerala': UDF govt gearing up to tap blue economy potential

Along with the development initiatives, thrust would be given for challenges like marine pollution and climate changes, said the Chief Minister.
Last Updated : 07 June 2026, 15:29 IST
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Published 07 June 2026, 15:29 IST
India NewsKeralaIndian PoliticsfishingUDFV D SatheesanPort

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