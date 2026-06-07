'New-age Kerala': UDF govt gearing up to tap blue economy potential

<p>Thiruvananthapuram: The newly sworn-in Congress-led United Democratic Front government in Kerala is gearing up to tap the state's potential in the blue economy by making use of key advantages like the two international seaports, 17 non-major ports, around 600 kilometer coastline and the inland waterway network comprising three national waterways.</p><p>A host of projects in the blue economy sector are expected in the maiden budget of the new government to be presented by Chief Minister V D Satheesan on June 19.</p>.Kerala finalises portfolio allocation: CM Satheesan takes finance, Chennithala gets home and vigilance department.<p>"As part of its vision to develop 'Puthuyuga Keralam' (a new-age Kerala), the UDF government dreams at making Kerala a port city by leveraging the key favourable factors like the international port, proximity to international shipping channel, coastline, Cochin Shipyard, rich marine resources, backwaters and inland waterways," said Satheesan in an article written in connection with the World ocean day on June 8.</p><p>Kerala can be considered as India's gateway to the ocean and the state has many favorable factors for development in the marine sector. The Vizhinjam international seaport could become a sustainable port development model of South Asia. The port has many favourable factors like proximity to the international shipping channel and natural depth to accommodate large ships, said Satheesan, who is holding the ports portfolio.</p><p>The key areas that the UDF government plans to focus on include fishing, aqua culture, marine technology, power generation from sea, logistics, ship manufacturing, export processing , cruise tourism, maritime university and researchers in the field. Along with the development initiatives, thrust would be given for challenges like marine pollution and climate changes, said the Chief Minister.</p>.Leading the way | Kerala creates first dedicated Artificial Intelligence portfolio, P K Kunhalikutty gets charge; here's what it includes .<p>He said that the government aims at making 50 percent of the road transport through the sea and subsequently initiatives like cruise shipping and tourism promotion by connecting sea and backwaters would be made.</p><p>Pointing out that revenue from ports form the major chunk of GDP in cities like Dubai, Satheesan said that Kerala's huge potentials in the sector of blue economy and allied sectors were still remaining untapped</p>