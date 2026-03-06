Menu
New train service on Palakkad-Pollachi route approved by Centre: Union min Suresh Gopi

Sharing a copy of a letter from the Railway minister, Gopi claimed that this development indicates that interventions by the BJP for the welfare of the people were bearing fruit.
Last Updated : 06 March 2026, 08:46 IST
Published 06 March 2026, 08:46 IST
