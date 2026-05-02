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NIA court to complete framing of charges against 2010 hand-chopping case accused on May 15

The NIA also arrested Shafeer, who allegedly arranged shelter and provided logistical support to Savad at Chakkad and Mattannur in Kannur since 2020.
Last Updated : 02 May 2026, 06:13 IST
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Published 02 May 2026, 06:13 IST
India NewsKeralaPFIspecial NIA court

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