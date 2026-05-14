NIA takes over probe into seizure of gelatin sticks, detonators in Kerala's Malappuram

<p>Kochi: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/nia">NIA</a> has taken over the probe into the seizure of a large quantity of gelatin sticks and detonators from Tirurangadi in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/kerala">Kerala</a>'s Malappuram district in February this year, officials said on Thursday.</p><p>The National Investigation Agency (NIA) took over the case last month and recently approached the Judicial First Class Magistrate-I court in Parappanangadi seeking transfer of case records to its special court in Kochi, sources said.</p><p>The case relates to the seizure of 89,600 gelatin sticks concealed in 448 boxes, along with 10,500 non-electric shock tube detonators, from an onion-laden lorry at Chemmad near Tirurangadi on February 7, 2026.</p>.Bengaluru: Box of explosives on PM Modi’s convoy route amateurishly assembled, sources say.<p>Acting on a tip-off, police raided a brick manufacturing unit where a lorry carrying onions was parked and found people unloading the explosives from it.</p><p>Officials at the Tirurangadi police station said the case has been handed over to the central agency.</p><p>"We had arrested six persons in connection with the case. Though our probe indicated that the explosives were meant for illegal quarrying, the NIA decided to conduct a detailed investigation considering the large quantity seized," an officer told PTI.</p><p>Police said their investigation found that the explosives originated in Bijapur, Karnataka.</p><p>The case was registered under Sections 4 (possession of explosives with intent to endanger life or property) and 5 (possession under suspicious circumstances) of the Explosive Substances Act.</p><p>The NIA is expected to interrogate the accused after moving the special court in Kochi.</p><p>A detailed probe into the origin and supply chain of the explosives will also be carried out, sources added.</p><p>A few days before the seizure of explosives at Tiruragandi, over 100 boxes of gelatin sticks and detonators were also seized in a lorry carrying watermelons at Palakkad.</p>