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NIA takes over probe into seizure of gelatin sticks, detonators in Kerala's Malappuram

Acting on a tip-off, police raided a brick manufacturing unit where a lorry carrying onions was parked and found people unloading the explosives from it.
Last Updated : 14 May 2026, 04:27 IST
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Published 14 May 2026, 04:27 IST
India NewsKeralaNIA

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