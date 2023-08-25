Home
Homeindiakerala

Nine killed in jeep accident in Kerala's Wayanad

According to local sources, the incident took place at around 3.30 pm near Kannothumala at Tavinjal panchayat.
Last Updated 25 August 2023, 12:45 IST

Nine women were killed and three others injured after a jeep fell into a gorge at Mananthavady in Wayanad district of Kerala.

All the deceased were learnt to be plantation workers returning home after work.

According to local sources, the incident took place at around 3.30 pm near Kannothumala at Tavinjal panchayat. The driver was suspected to have lost control of the jeep and it fell into a 25-metre-deep gorge.

Most people died on the spot itself. The jeep driver was among the three injured admitted to the district medical college hospital.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan directed Transport Minister A K Saseendran to rush to the spot and coordinate relief measures.

(Published 25 August 2023, 12:45 IST)
India NewsKeralaRoad accident

