Nipah death confirmed in Kerala

Health Minister Veena George said a test conducted at National Institute of Virology in Pune confirmed the Nipah infection. A total of 151 people have been found to be in the primary contact list of the victim. Five of them were found to be having mild symptoms and hence, their samples were also being tested for the infection. The minister said that all those in the contact list would be kept under surveillance. The health department aimed at detecting any infection at the early stage itself so that it could be cured.