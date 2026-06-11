Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakerala

Nipah infected Kerala man in critical condition; 77 contacts traced

Health minister K Muraleedharan said that a team of doctors were monitoring the condition of the patient who is under treatment at the Kozhikode medical college hospital.
Last Updated : 11 June 2026, 15:47 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 11 June 2026, 15:47 IST
India NewsKeralaNipah

Follow us on :

Follow Us