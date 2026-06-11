Nipah infected Kerala man in critical condition; 77 contacts traced

<p>Thiruvananthapuram: A 43 year old man at Kozhikode in Kerala found to be infected with Nipah virus is reported to be in critical condition.</p><p>As many as 77 persons, including 58 health workers, were so far found to have come in contact with him. The others in the contact list are 14 members of his family and five friends and colleagues. Two persons were in the high risk group. So far no one was showing any symptoms.</p>.Nurse who recovered from Nipah infection dies of cardiac arrest in Bengal hospital.<p>Even as the infected person still continues to be critical, his condition was stable, health department sources said.</p><p>Health minister K Muraleedharan said that a team of doctors were monitoring the condition of the patient who is under treatment at the Kozhikode medical college hospital. Even as test results from National Institute of Virology, Pune were still awaited, all tests conducted in Kerala confirmed the Nipah infection. The route map of the patient would also be published soon.</p><p>While the source of infection was yet to be traced, it is suspected that he got the infection from bats while cleaning a godown that was remaining closed for some time. He was also said to have consumed fruits in recent days. He also took treatment at two other hospitals.</p><p>Nipah is being reported almost every year in Kerala since a major outbreak in 2018 that claimed 18 lives in Kozhikode. Most of the cases are found to be in Kozhikode. The exact source of the earlier outbreaks could not be also conclusively traced. </p><p>Nipah virus is one of the ten priority pathogens identified by the World Health Organisation. It is a highly pathogenic paramyxovirus. </p><p><strong>20 more Shigella cases </strong></p><p>The health minister said that around 20 more Shigella infection cases among children were reported.</p><p>While more cases were reported at Wayanad, fresh ones were reported at Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam and Kozhikode districts.</p>.Kerala on high alert as 43-year-old man in Kozhikode tests positive for Nipah in preliminary screening .<p>According to the data published by the health department, 38 Shigella cases were already reported so far this month and one died. Many are also having symptoms of the infection.</p><p>Many schools in Wayanad were given holiday as part of efforts to contain the spread of the infection. It spreads mostly through contaminated food and water and affects the intestine. </p>