<p>Thiruvananthapuram: BJP national president Nitin Nabin has formally kicked off the party's election campaigns in Kerala.</p><p>The party is learnt to be focussing on around 30 seats where the party performed well in the previous elections.</p><p>Nibin, who was on his maiden Kerala visit after assuming charge as the president, kicked off BJP's election campaign by writing graffiti at Thrissur on Saturday.</p><p>Nabin, who held a series of meetings with party state leaders and central leaders in charge of the state, reportedly pointed out that the party should try to tap the neutral votes in around 30 seats in which the party performed well in the previous elections. It includes around five seats in Thiruvananthapuram as well as Thrissur and Palakkad.</p>.Revanth Reddy-led regime is indulging in 'appeasement politics': BJP president Nitin Nabin.<p>The Sabarimala Ayyappa temple gold heist and development agenda with 'Vikasit Keralam' tagline would be key focus of the BJP's campaign in Kerala.</p><p>Nabin, who alleged on Friday that there was tactical understanding between the Congress-led United Democratic Front and CPM-led Left Democratic Front in the temple gold heist, reiterated it on Saturday also. He said that the BJP would fight for justice in the Sabarimala gold issue.</p><p>Addressing a meeting with intellectuals from various sectors in Thrissur, Nabin highlighted the development agenda of the BJP government. He also said that the union budget announcements like rare earth corridor and opportunities in the tourism sector would help in Kerala development. He also accused the UDF and LDF of causing stagnation to the state's development.</p>