Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakerala

NIV scientist held with 3.630 gm MDMA in Kerala Alappuzha

Sarkale was said to be a member of the NIV team involved in developing a vaccine against Covid-19.
Last Updated : 08 June 2026, 13:25 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 08 June 2026, 13:25 IST
India NewsKeralaCrimeDrugMDMAAlappuzha

Follow us on :

Follow Us