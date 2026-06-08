NIV scientist held with 3.630 gm MDMA in Kerala Alappuzha

<p>Thiruvananthapuram: A scientist from National Institute of Virology unit at <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/alappuzha">Alappuzha</a> in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/kerala-india">Kerala</a> was held for possessing 3.630 gram <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mdma">MDMA</a> synthetic drug.</p><p>Prasad Sarkale (39), from Pune, who is working as technical officer with NIV, was held from Kochi and was remanded to judicial custody the other day.</p><p>Sarkale was said to be a member of the NIV team involved in developing a vaccine against Covid-19.</p><p>Acting on a suspicion, the Cheranallur police in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/kochi">Kochi</a> nabbed him while he came to a courier service office to collect a parcel sent by a friend in Pune.</p><p>The parcel service employees became suspicious about the contents in the parcel and hence alerted the police.</p>.Mangaluru man arrested for transporting narcotic substances; 3 kg ganja seized.<p>According to the police, Sarkale earlier worked at NIV, Pune and he was found to be having a good track record in studies and career.</p><p>He was even said to be a rank holder in a public exam. The NIV authorities would formally informed about his arrest.</p><p>Recently, there were many instances of smuggling narcotic substances using courier service. </p><p>Moreover, an intensive anti-narcotic drive has been launched by the Congress government in Kerala. Hence the enforcement agencies are on a high alert.</p>