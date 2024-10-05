Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakerala

No action against media house which interviewed CM as it apologised: LDF

LDF convener T P Ramakrishnan said that the media house has apologised for what it had done and therefore, there was no need for any legal action against it.
PTI
Last Updated : 05 October 2024, 08:59 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 05 October 2024, 08:59 IST
India NewsKeralaIndian PoliticsPinarayi VijayanLDF

Follow us on :

Follow Us