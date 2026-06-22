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Homeindiakerala

No decision yet on continuation of Women Security Pension scheme: Kerala CM V D Satheesan

Satheesan said the Women Security Pension was not part of the state's social security pension programme.
Last Updated : 22 June 2026, 07:17 IST
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Published 22 June 2026, 07:17 IST
India NewsKeralaIndian PoliticsV D Satheesan

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