No evidence of sale, receipt of medical exam question papers: Kerala police

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Police on Friday said presently there is no evidence that anyone has received the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination question papers and answer keys as was circulated on social media a day ago.

The police, in a statement by the State Police Media Centre (SPMC), requested candidates to be careful and not fall for such scams or transfer money for the question papers.

It also said it has intensified investigation into the announcement on social media that the question papers and answer keys were available for sale.

Police said that any attempt to subvert the examination process was an offence and strict legal action would be taken against those who try to do so.