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Homeindiakerala

No local holiday for Champakulam boat race after Kerala CM V D Satheesan's open-mic remark

The Chief Minister said in the Assembly that the government would consider the request, setting off the dispute.
Last Updated : 29 June 2026, 04:58 IST
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Published 29 June 2026, 04:58 IST
India NewsKeralaIndian PoliticsBoat races

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