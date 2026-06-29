No local holiday for Champakulam boat race after Kerala CM V D Satheesan's open-mic remark

<p>The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/kerala">Kerala</a> government did not announce a local holiday for the annual Champakulam Moolam Boat Race on Monday, despite the controversy that followed over an alleged open-mic remark by Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/v-d-satheesan">V D Satheesan</a> following a request made in the state Assembly.</p><p>The Champakulam Moolam Boat Race is an occasion that kickstarts of the traditional boat race season in the state.</p><p>The event features traditional boats competing on the Pampa River at Champakulam in Alappuzha district.</p><p>The contest came into the political limelight after Kuttanad MLA Reji Cheriyan of the Kerala Congress (Joseph), a part of the ruling UDF, requested for a local holiday in Kuttanad taluk for the annual race.</p>.'Under no circumstances will it be granted': Kerala CM Satheesan's remark in Assembly on Kuttanad holiday sparks political row.<p>The Chief Minister said in the Assembly that the government would consider the request, setting off the dispute.</p><p>However Satheesan was reportedly heard through an open microphone saying, "under no circumstances will it be granted."</p><p>The remark, that was captured on video, went viral on social media by LDF legislators, triggering a political storm.</p><p>Minister P Kunhalikutty sought to downplay the controversy on Saturday, claiming that the Chief Minister's remarks, were "taken out of context."</p><p>"I recollect that the CM's remarks were made in the context of another subject under discussion. We were engaged in a conversation on a different matter when the question came up. The remarks that followed were part of that ongoing discussion," he said.</p><p>This year, seven snake boats are taking part in the race, which is scheduled to begin at 3 pm.</p><p>Cultural Affairs Minister P C Vishnunadh will inaugurate the event.</p><p>The Alappuzha district administration did not announce a local holiday despite the MLA's request.</p>.Kerala Minister Kunhalikutty dismisses open-mic row, says V D Satheesan’s remarks taken out of context.<p>Speaking to reporters, Cheriyan said he had expected the holiday to be declared until the last minute, as the boat race is Kuttanad's main event to celebrate their culture.</p><p>He said that people were celebrating the event in a festive mood, despite not being permitted a local holiday.</p><p>"Let us try harder next year. There will be a holiday for the Moolam Boat Race next year," he said.</p><p>Cheriyan said there was no doubt that the Chief Minister's remark had hurt the sentiments of the people of Kuttanad.</p><p>"However, the issue will end once he explains the circumstances in which he made the remark. Everyone is saddened, and so am I. It was my first submission in the Assembly," he said.</p><p>The MLA said he would seek an explanation directly from the Chief Minister.</p><p>(<em>with PTI inputs</em>)</p>