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Homeindiakerala

'No major resources required to serve society': PM Modi praises Kerala swimming trainer in 'Mann Ki Baat'

Saji, who hails from Aluva near Kochi, was featured by DH recently for his unique service to the society aimed at preventing drowning deaths.
Last Updated : 01 June 2026, 13:04 IST
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<div class="paragraphs"><p>Credit: Special arrangement</p></div>

Credit: Special arrangement

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Credit: Special arrangement</p></div>

Credit: Special arrangement

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Published 01 June 2026, 13:04 IST
India NewsKeralaNarendra ModiMann ki BaatTrendingSwimmingPeriyar

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