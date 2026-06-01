'No major resources required to serve society': PM Modi praises Kerala swimming trainer in 'Mann Ki Baat'

<p>Thiruvananthapuram: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/kerala-india">Kerala</a>'s free swimming trainer Saji Valasseril, who has imparted river <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/swimming">swimming</a> training to around 18,000 people over the last 17 years, is elated over reference in Prime Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/narendra-modi">Narendra Modi</a>'s '<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mann-ki-baat">Mann Ki Baat</a>' address about his service to the society.</p><p>Modi said in the address on Sunday that Saji was giving a big lesson that in order to serve the society no major resources were required, but only commitment.</p><p>Saji, who hails from Aluva near Kochi, was featured by <em>DH</em> recently for his unique service to the society aimed at preventing drowning deaths. </p><p>He has been providing swimming training in the Periyar river with a voluntary fee of Rs 100 for making the safety arrangements. His mission is to minimise drownings.</p><p>When the Prime Minister's praise came on Sunday, Saji was just finishing the Periyar river crossing by around 300 of his trainees, including women and children, marking the end of this training session. He conducts the river swimming session from every November to May.</p><p>As many as 3,620, including people from other districts and states, attended this season that ended on Sunday.</p>.16 yrs, 16,000 students: Kerala's swimming guru on a life-saving mission.<p>"I consider the Prime Minister's mention about my training camps as the biggest honour. I am more happy that the Prime Minister of the country also came to know about a humble effort from my side," he told <em>DH</em>.</p><p>Saji, who stays close to Periyar, initially trained his two children and some relatives. He took up it as a mission to train more people after being moved by the Thattekkad boat disaster of 2007 that claimed 18 lives, including 15 children.</p><p>Many differently-abled children who turned up for swimming training at Saji's camps could script success in life. Muhammed Aasim, who recently won India's first gold medal in the mixed 4x50 freestyle relay at the 2026 Para Swimming World Series in Australia, was also initiated into swimming by Saji. </p><p>Saji's swimming camp is run on the banks of the Periyar river with hardly any permanent structure, but only makeshift training tracks and safety gadgets. Trained swimmers who crossed the river are engaged as volunteers for imparting training under his supervision. The camps are held from 5 am to 8 am daily from November to May.</p><p>Saji's efforts assume more significance as drowning deaths, mostly involving children, keep on rising.</p>