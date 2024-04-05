No reprieve for BJP Lok Sabha candidate Suresh Gopi in motor vehicle tax evasion cases

Kochi: A Kerala court on Friday dismissed the pleas moved by actor-cum-politician Suresh Gopi seeking discharge in two cases against him for allegedly forging documents to get his two luxury vehicles registered in Puducherry to evade motor vehicle (MV) tax in Kerala.

The Ernakulam Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (ACJM) Special court for cases against MPs and MLAs dismissed the discharge petitions moved by the actor, who is a candidate in the Lok Sabha polls from Thrissur constituency on a BJP ticket.

ACJM Naina K V listed both the cases for framing of charges on April 28.