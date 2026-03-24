<p>Pathanamthitta/Idukki: Kerala Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/pinarayi-vijayan">Pinarayi Vijayan</a> on Tuesday justified his sharp remark towards a <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/cpi-m">CPI(M)</a> worker, who tried to ask him a question at a public event, saying that such responses will come if common decencies are not maintained.</p>.<p>Vijayan, on Monday, had said -- "go and ask at home" -- when a CPI(M) worker, Das P George, sought to ask him a question while he was speaking at a public event at Konni in Pathanamthitta district.</p>.<p>On being asked about it on Tuesday by reporters at a press meet in Idukki, the CM said that there are certain common decencies to be maintained at public events, and if they are not followed, it would invite such responses.</p>.<p>"A public event is different from a press conference, and you cannot ask questions in the middle of it. That is not permitted in public events," he said.</p>.<p>Vijayan, at the same time, clarified that he was not saying that anyone came to the event to oppose him or the LDF.</p>.<p>"Sometimes the party workers get excited to different degrees," he said.</p>.<p>He also said that he was aware of the party worker's response to the issue.</p>.<p>The party worker, George, told a TV channel during the day that he had committed a wrong by trying to ask a question when the CM was speaking.</p>.Kerala Assembly Elections 2026 | BJP remains a marginal force that relies on divisive rhetoric, says Pinarayi Vijayan.<p>He said he was not hurt by the CM's reaction, as he should not have tried to ask that query.</p>.<p>George said that he only wanted to ask the CM how the government will carry out development activities after it comes to power for a third time, since the Centre has blocked funds meant for KIIFB.</p>.<p>"It was wrong on my part. I should not have interrupted his speech. He (CM) must have felt I disturbed his speech, and that is why he reacted like that," he said.</p>.<p>Meanwhile, Congress General Secretary K C Venugopal said that Vijayan's remark of the previous day indicates that the CM, smelling defeat in the upcoming assembly polls, "has lost his mental equilibrium".</p>.<p>In response to this, Vijayan remarked that if Venugopal thinks common decencies are not to be maintained, that is his call. </p>