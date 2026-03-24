Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakerala

Not following common decencies at public event will invite appropriate response: Kerala CM

Pinarayi Vijayan clarified that he was not saying that anyone came to the event to oppose him or the LDF.
Last Updated : 24 March 2026, 07:58 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 24 March 2026, 07:58 IST
India NewsKerala NewsPinarayi Vijayan

Follow us on :

Follow Us