Noted Malayalam filmmaker Siddique passes away at 63

Known Malayalam filmmaker Siddique, 63, passed away in Kochi on Tuesday night.

Apart from a series of hit films in Malayalam, the mimicry artist turned filmmaker had made several films in Tamil and Hindi also.

Siddique was under treatment for various ailments for quite some time. His condition worsened following a cardiac arrest the other day. Funeral will be performed in Kochi on Wednesday.

Siddique was a prominent mimicry performer in Cochin Kalabhavan troupe. He entered film making as assistant director and later started filmmaking along with mimicry artist turned actor-director Lal. Siddique-Lal combine had brought out a series of hits. 'Ramji Rao Speaking' in 1989, 'In Harihar Nagar' in 1990 and 'Godfather' in 1991 are a few to name.

Siddique later started own production and made many hit films. Mohanlal starrer Big Brother in 2020 was his last film.

He made his mark in Hindi film industry with Salman Khan and Kareena Kapoor starrer Bodyguard in 2011. He also remade many of his films in Tamil.