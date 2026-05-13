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NSS flays IUML's intervention in Congress' CM selection in Kerala

BJP had also criticised that IUML was dictating terms to the Congress by getting involved in the Chief Minister selection.
Last Updated : 13 May 2026, 16:27 IST
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Published 13 May 2026, 16:27 IST
India NewsCongressKeralaIndian PoliticsIUMLNSSkerala politics

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