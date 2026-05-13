NSS flays IUML's intervention in Congress' CM selection in Kerala

<p>Thiruvananthapuram: After BJP, Nair Service Society (NSS) in Kerala has also come out with criticisms over IUML's intervention in the selection of Chief Minister by the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/congress">Congress</a>.</p><p>G Sukumaran Nair, general secretary of NSS that represents the upper caste Hindu Nair community, came out with the criticism on Wednesday.</p>.Impasse ends on Kerala CM: Congress to announce its pick on May 14.<p>He said that the involvement of Congress's coalition partners, including the IUML, in Congress's legislature party leader selection was against the spirit of democracy. The coalition partners should be accepting the decision of Congress, he said.</p><p>Nair's statement was in the backdrop of IUML, which is the second largest party in the UDF with 22 MLAs, backing Satheesan as Chief Minister citing the mass support he was receiving. Satheesan used to take strong stands against community leaders interfering in politics and also used to openly state that he would not meet community leaders seeking electoral support. Hence he is not in the good books of Sukumaran Nair as well as community leaders like Vellappally Natesan of SNDP Yogam.</p>.Rahul Gandhi meets Mallikarjun Kharge for final discussion to pick Kerala CM.<p>BJP had also criticised that IUML was dictating terms to the Congress by getting involved in the Chief Minister selection.</p><p>Congress camps are countering that the efforts to frame IUML as a communal party would be rejected by the people.</p>