Nun-turned teacher in Kerala retiring from service after providing homes to 200 homeless

Thiruvananthapuram: While hundreds of school teachers are retiring from service at the end of this academic year with the gratification of having imparted knowledge to hundreds of students, a nun-turned teacher is ending her official career with the gratification of having provided homes to over 200 homeless families.



Lizzy Chakkalakkal, who is retiring as principal of Our Lady's Convent Girls' School at Thoppumpady in Kochi, has initiated 'home challenge mission', a crowdfunding initiative, that provided homes to over 200 homeless families so far.

Impressed by the model, even various forums in other countries have replicated the model, says Chakkalakkal.



It was in 2011 that the initiative was launched with the aim of providing a house to a girl student of the school who was living in a very pitiable condition. The overwhelming response received for the initiative from various quarters prompted her to extend the helping hand to more students as well as other homeless families living in extremely bad conditions. Apart from money, contributions also poured in in the form of land, construction materials and manpower. Houses of around 600 square feet are constructed.

Chakkalackal told DH that already 200 houses were completed, while construction of 20 more for differently abled persons is progressing.



"I am happy that I could become a reason for providing shelter to around 200 families. Moreover, similar initiatives are now happening in various parts of the country and even in countries like Indonesia. I used to get messages that our initiatives have inspired many," she said.



She also said that the vision of education for social transformation could be achieved and their school could be transformed into a social friendly school by inculcating sharing culture among students.

Chakkalackal said she prefers to continue with social services after retirement also.