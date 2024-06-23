O R Kelu sworn in as minister in Kerala government

O R Kelu was sworn in as a minister in the Pinarayi Vijayan-led Left Democratic Front government in Kerala on Sunday.

He took oath from Governor Arif Mohammed Khan at the Raj Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and other senior politicians were present.

A native of Wayanad, Kelu is the second minister in Kerala from the scheduled tribe community after Congress's P K Jayalakshmi, who was a minister in the previous Congress government led by Oommen Chandy.