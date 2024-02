Thiruvananthapuram: One person was killed and several injured in a blast at a cracker unit at Thripunithura in Kochi on Monday.

According to sources, the incident took place where crackers were stored for a temple festival.

Many houses up to around 500 metres around the spot were damaged in the impact. Nearly 15 persons were hospitalised. The condition of two were reported to be serious.

As per reports, the explosives were stored without permission.