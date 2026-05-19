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One more hiccup? Kerala sees delay in formal portfolio allocation in newly-sworn in Satheesan govt

Differences over allotting the fisheries and education portfolios are learnt to be the hurdle
Last Updated : 19 May 2026, 15:36 IST
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Published 19 May 2026, 15:36 IST
India NewsKeralaportfolioV D Satheesan

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