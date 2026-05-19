One more hiccup? Kerala sees delay in formal portfolio allocation in newly-sworn in Satheesan govt

<p>Thiruvananthapuram: Even as the Congress in Kerala could carry out selection of ministers without much hiccups, the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/kerala/differences-delay-allocation-of-portfolios-in-new-udf-cabinet-4008186">formal allocation of portfolios</a> is getting delayed.</p><p>Differences over allotting the fisheries and education portfolios are learnt to be the hurdle.</p><p>Even 24 hours after the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/kerala/v-d-satheesan-takes-oath-as-13th-chief-minister-of-kerala-20-others-sworn-in-4006754">V D Satheesan led cabinet was sworn-in</a>, the notification allocating portfolios could not be issued.</p><p>However, many ministers have already started working in the departments under the portfolios to be allotted to them.</p>.Satheesan announces Kerala Cabinet ahead of swearing-in ceremony.<p>It is learnt that the difference is over allotting the fisheries portfolio to the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML). A section wants to allot the portfolio to a minister from the Latin Catholic community considering the higher representation of the community among the fishermen. </p><p>Since the higher education portfolio, that was with the IUML in the previous UDF ministry, is being taken by the Congress, the IUML is learnt to have differences in sparing the fisheries portfolio too.</p>.BJP renews focus in Kerala to OBC outreach; plans to position itself as 'real opposition' in state Assembly.<p>The Chief Minister will be holding finance and ports portfolios and senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala will be holding the home and vigilance portfolio.</p><p>Meanwhile, the Chief Minister has constituted a committee led by former Cabinet secretary K M Chandrasekhar to bring out a white paper on the state's finances.</p>