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Homeindiakerala

One more Shigella case confirmed in Kerala's Wayanad, tally rises to 9

The district medical officer said that 14 samples were collected from the 514 students initially identified with symptoms and sent for testing.
Last Updated : 11 June 2026, 12:20 IST
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Published 11 June 2026, 12:20 IST
India NewsKeralahealthWayanad

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