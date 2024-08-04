One of the first informers of landslide in Wayanad dies before rescuers reach her

Wayanad: Neethu Jojo, a woman staff of a private hospital in Wayanad, was probably one of the first to alert the emergency services about the devastating landslide that hit this district on July 30, but lost her life before rescuers could reach her.

A recording of her call seeking help for herself and a couple of other families who were trapped in her house after the first wave of the devastating landslide hit Chooralmala here, has gone viral.

According to the recording, she narrates the details of the horror they faced in the early morning of July 30 when the first wave of landslide hit her house.