<p>Kozhikode: A promotional campaign by a footwear shop here promising premium shoes for just Rs 1 sparked a massive rush on Sunday morning, forcing police to resort to lathicharge to control the crowd.</p>.<p>Hundreds of eager customers, lured by viral advertisements, flooded the area in the early hours, leading to a stampede-like situation and traffic disruption.</p>.<p>According to police, the crowd began gathering as early as 2 am after the shop advertised a deal offering footwear for just Rs 1 to first 100 customers, who produced a one rupee note.</p>.<p>The turnout exceeded the shop's capacity, with people, including children, travelling from districts like Wayanad.</p>.<p>A boy from Wayanad said he reached the shop by 2.30 am, only to find a massive crowd already waiting.</p>.<p>The massive influx of people caused a commotion and total standstill of traffic in the area.</p>.<p>When the situation turned unruly, the police were forced to intervene. To prevent a stampede, they resorted to a mild lathicharge.</p>.<p>Following the chaos, the shop owners were taken into custody over the tension in the area.</p>