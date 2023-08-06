Oommen Chandy’s tomb becoming a pilgrim centre

The tomb of former Kerala Chief Minister Oommen Chandy, who died on July 18, is turning out to be a pilgrim centre with scores of people continuing to visit the place, offering prayers, lighting candles and even placing representations containing their pleas on the tomb.

Some local tour operators also commenced trips to the tomb at the St. George Orthodox Church at Puthuppally in the Kottayam district, which is also the native place of Chandy.

A special tomb has been constructed at the church, close to the tombs of priests, for Chandy who had been a regular participant in the church’s Sunday prayers.