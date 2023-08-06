Oommen Chandy’s tomb becoming a pilgrim centre

The tomb of former Kerala Chief Minister Oommen Chandy, who died on July 18, is turning out to be a pilgrim centre with scores of people continuing to visit the place, offering prayers, lighting candles and even placing representations containing their pleas on the tomb.
Some local tour operators also commenced trips to the tomb at the St. George Orthodox Church at Puthuppally in the Kottayam district, which is also the native place of Chandy.
A special tomb has been constructed at the church, close to the tombs of priests, for Chandy who had been a regular participant in the church’s Sunday prayers.
A local panchayat ward member of Puthuppally, Varghese Chacko, told DH that not just on Sundays and holidays but there is a heavy rush of people to visit Oommen Chandy’s tomb and offer prayers on all days. A major chunk of people are from distant places in North Kerala.
A local person told a TV channel that it could be a coincidence that Rahul Gandhi got relief from the SC within days after Chandy’s death. But many in the locality tend to link it with Rahul offering prayers during Chandy's funeral.
Even as the huge flow of people to Chandy’s tomb and prayers being offered by many triggered reactions on social media, Chandy’s son Chandy Oommen said that the family would not make any comments on the beliefs of individuals.
The funeral procession of Chandy from Thiruvananthapuram to Kottayam had witnessed an unprecedented rush of people who thronged to pay last respects to the leader. Chandy used to directly listen to the people even while serving as the CM and addressed the personal plights of thousands of people.