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'Operation Toofan': Kerala to launch major drive against drug trafficking

It is considered as one of the largest anti-narcotic operations in South India.
Last Updated : 01 June 2026, 14:17 IST
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Published 01 June 2026, 14:17 IST
India NewsCongressKeralaDrugsNarcotics

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