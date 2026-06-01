<p>Thiruvananthapuram: The newly elected Congress government in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/kerala">Kerala</a> is launching a multi-pronged strategy to fight <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/drugs">drug trafficking</a> which has become a major menace in the state.</p><p>Titled 'Operation Toofan : The Narco hunt', the action plan aims at a crackdown on inter-state supply chains to grass root level hot-spots.</p><p>Spearheaded by the Kerala Police, the drive would be carried out in coordination with police and enforcement agencies of the South Indian states as well as central government agencies. It is considered as one of the largest anti-narcotic operations in South India.</p>.Kerala HM Ramesh Chennithala announces 'Operation Toofan' anti-narcotics campaign.<p>Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala announced the drive, which will be formally launched by Chief Minister V D Satheesan on Tuesday.</p><p>The police plan to curb the supply chain by tracking suspicious financial transactions as well as by monitoring social media groups that are mostly involved in the supply of synthetic drugs. </p><p>A digital intelligence network is being established for the purpose. Grass root level hot spots would be identified with the help of community participation initiatives.</p><p>Along with the enhanced enforcement drives, awareness programmes targeting students would also be intensified.</p><p>Kerala has been witnessing an alarming increase in narcotic cases. As many as 36,314 cases under the NDPS Act were registered by the Kerala Police in 2025 against 27,530 in 2024. As per the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) the highest number of NDPS cases in the country in 2023 were recorded in Kerala at 30,697 cases.</p>