Over 5,000 hectares of forest land in Kerala under encroachment: State forest dept report

Of the 5,024.535 hectares of forest land encroached upon, the largest chunk, of 1,998.03, is in the Kottayam High Range Circle which includes the Kothamangalam, Kottayam, Munnar, Marayoor and Mankulam divisions, according to the report released late last year.