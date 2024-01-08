JOIN US
Over 5,000 hectares of forest land in Kerala under encroachment: State forest dept report

Of the 5,024.535 hectares of forest land encroached upon, the largest chunk, of 1,998.03, is in the Kottayam High Range Circle which includes the Kothamangalam, Kottayam, Munnar, Marayoor and Mankulam divisions, according to the report released late last year.
Last Updated 08 January 2024, 07:35 IST

Thiruvananthapuram: In a concerning revelation in the Kerala Forest department's annual administrative report of 2021-22, over 5,000 hectares of forested land in the state has been encroached upon.

Of the 5,024.535 hectares of forest land encroached upon, the largest chunk -- of 1,998.03 -- is in the Kottayam High Range Circle which includes the Kothamangalam, Kottayam, Munnar, Marayoor and Mankulam divisions, according to the report released late last year.

The second highest portion -- 1,599.61 hectares -- of encroached forest land is in the Palakkad Eastern Circle and the Kannur Northern Circle comes third with 1,085.67 hectares under encroachment, according to the report.

The least amount of encroachment -- 2.634 hectares -- of forest land in the state was in the Aralam and Wayanad wildlife divisions which come under the Palakkad Wildlife Circle.

India NewsKeralaForest

