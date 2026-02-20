<p>As the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/special-intensive-revision">special intensive revision (SIR)</a> of the electoral roll in Kerala ends by Saturday, the total number of voters has come down to 2,69,53,644 from 2,78,50,855. A total number of 8,97,211 voters have been eliminated from the SIR.</p><p>The total number of voters in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/kerala">Kerala</a> ahead of the SIR was 2,78,50,855. In the draft electoral roll published last December 23, after the door to door enumeration of SIR, the total voters had come down to 2,54,42,352, a drop by 24,08,503. But it has now increased by 15,11,292 after the hearings on claims and objections reached.</p><p><br>Final voters list after SIR is scheduled to be formally published on Saturday, however, the list was made available at a meeting with political party representatives convened by Kerala chief electoral officer, Rathan U Kelkar on Friday. <br><br>Khelkar said that still there was an option for those who got eliminated to file first appeal and second appeal. There will also be an option for voters till the last date of filing nomination for the upcoming assembly elections, he told the Congress and CPM representatives who expressed concerns over the drop in the number of voters.</p>.SIR in remaining states and Union Territories expected to start from April, EC asks poll officers to prepare.<p>Khelkar said that those who got eliminated include many who did not submit the filled SIR enumeration forms. </p><p>As many as 53,229 in the draft list were eliminated due to reasons like death, foreign citizenship, death, shifting of residence and duplicate entry.</p><p><strong>17 lakh voters less than 2025 state election commission's rolls</strong></p><p>As per the electoral roll prepared by the State election commission for the 2025 local body elections, the total number of voters in Kerala was 2.86 crore.</p><p>It is around 17 lakh more than the post-SIR Kerala electoral roll of the Election commission of India (ECI) , released by the chief electoral officer on Wednesday.</p><p>This discrepancy could further trigger allegations that either invalid voters were present in the electoral roll of the state election commission or genuine voters were eliminated from the electoral roll of the ECI after the SIR.</p><p><strong>Kerala electoral roll after SIR</strong></p><p>Total voters : 2,69,53,644</p><p>Male 1,31,26,048</p><p>Female 1,38,27,319</p><p>Third-gender 277</p> <p>Voters in 18-19 age group: 4,24,518</p><p>Voter above the age of 85 : 2,04,608</p><p>Differently-abled voters 2,43,698</p><p>NRI voters 2,23,558</p><p>Service voters: 54,110<br></p>