Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakerala

Over 9 lakh voters dropped in Kerala after SIR ; 17 lakh gap from state election commission's 2025 rolls

The total number of voters in Kerala ahead of the SIR was 2,78,50,855. In the draft electoral roll published last December 23, the total voters had come down to 2,54,42,352
Last Updated : 20 February 2026, 09:50 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 20 February 2026, 09:50 IST
India NewsKerala NewsKerala Assembly Elections 2026

Follow us on :

Follow Us