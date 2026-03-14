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Over Rs 1crore lost in 'digital arrest' fraud by elderly man recovered by Kochi cyber police

Police said that due to its timely intervention, around Rs 1.06 crore of the lost amount was recovered from a bank in Jammu and Kashmir.
Last Updated : 14 March 2026, 11:47 IST
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Published 14 March 2026, 11:47 IST
India NewsKochiCyber crime

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