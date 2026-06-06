Overnight heavy rains cause waterlogging, uprooting of trees in parts of Kerala

<p>Thiruvananthapuram: Overnight heavy rains that lashed various parts of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/kerala">Kerala</a> continued on Saturday morning, inundating roads, uprooting trees, damaging houses in the process and throwing normal life into disarray in parts of the state.</p>.<p>A tree fell on a temporary shed, destroying it and killing a 29-year-old man sleeping under it in Thrissur's Manaloor, a fire and rescue services official said.</p>.IMD issues heavy rain alerts in Kerala with the announcement of onset of monsoon.<p>The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/imd">India Meteorological Department (IMD)</a>, a day ago, had issued a red alert in five districts -- Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod -- and an orange alert in six districts for Saturday.</p>.<p>In view of the red alert, entry to tourist trekking spots and night travel on hilly roads as well as quarrying activities have been prohibited in Wayanad, Kozhikode and Kasaragod districts.</p>.<p>Besides that, holidays were declared for educational institutions in Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod districts on Saturday.</p>.<p>A red alert indicates an extremely heavy rainfall of over 20 cm in 24 hours, while an orange alert means very heavy rain of 11 cm to 20 cm, and a yellow alert means heavy rainfall between 6 cm and 11 cm. </p>