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Homeindiakerala

Overnight heavy rains cause waterlogging, uprooting of trees in parts of Kerala

Holidays were declared for educational institutions in Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod districts on Saturday.
Last Updated : 06 June 2026, 05:18 IST
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Published 06 June 2026, 05:18 IST
India NewsKeralaHeavy rain

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