Overseas migration from Kerala declines, student migration doubles, find study

KMS highlights the need to develop new policies that will encourage international students from Kerala to return home after acquiring valuable skills so as to plug brain drain and foster brain gain. The declining trends in overseas migrations for jobs could be also an indication of a saturation of international migrations.

Meanwhile, there is significant increase in total remittances. The remittances reached Rs 216,893 crores in 2023 from Rs 85,092 crores in 2018, an increased of 154.9 percent.

KMS is being conducted at regular intervals since 1998 and the data is widely used by the government for planning purposes. KMS 2023 was conducted by the Gulati Institute of Finance Taxation (GIFT) with technical support from the International Institute of Migration and Development (IIMAD). IIMAD chair S Irudaya Rajan led the study.

Earlier editions of KMS found increasing trend of Keralites moving abroad. It went up from 1.4 million in 1998 to 1.8 million in 2003 and 2.2 million in 2008, reaching its peak in 2013 with 2.4 million emigrants. However, in 2018, Kerala observed a steady decline in labour migration with the number of migrants estimated at 2.1 million.

The study was conducted using a sample size of 20,000 households across 14 district. During sample collection many homes were found to be locked as entire families had migrated, says the study..

Other key findings of KMS 2023