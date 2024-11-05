Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakerala

Palakkad bypoll: Sarin launches 'handshake campaign' after Congress leaders don't shake hands with him

Sarin, who was the Congress' Digital Media Convener, was expelled from the party following his revolt by questioning Mamkootathil's candidacy for the Palakkad by-poll.
PTI
Last Updated : 05 November 2024, 07:03 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 05 November 2024, 07:03 IST
India NewsCongressKeralaIndian PoliticsCPI(M)Kerala NewsTrendingBypoll

Follow us on :

Follow Us