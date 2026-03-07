Menu
Paralysed below chest after road accident Dr Athira Suguthan clears CSE 2025

Athira said on Saturday that she suffered injuries to her head and spine in the road accident when she was studying BDS in Bengaluru and as a result, lost her memory for two years.
Last Updated : 07 March 2026, 06:49 IST
Published 07 March 2026, 06:49 IST
India NewsKeralaTrending

