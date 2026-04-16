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Parents of Kerala native stranded on Iranian ship appeal for govt help

George, who works in the Iranian ship, had left home eight months back and was expected to return home by March 3.
Last Updated : 16 April 2026, 05:57 IST
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Published 16 April 2026, 05:57 IST
India NewsKeralaWest Asia

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