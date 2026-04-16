<p>Alappuzha: The parents of Jerin George, a native of Haripad here, on Thursday appealed to the authorities to help their son, who is stranded on an Iranian ship since the outbreak of the war in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/west-asia">West Asia</a>, return home.</p><p>George, who works in the Iranian ship, had left home eight months back and was expected to return home by March 3.</p><p>"But the war broke out in February and the ship returned to Iran. He is in the ship since then and has not been able to return home. I just want my son to come back to me," his mother told a TV channel, breaking into tears.</p>.'We want to know if our son is safe': Parents of seafarer seek help after losing contact amid Iran conflict.<p>She said that George was managing to survive somehow as food resources were scarce in the ship and they have been able to talk to him over the phone a few times.</p><p>"We have not been able to see him as videocall was not possible," she said.</p><p>George's father said that they have given requests in writing to Congress general secretary K C Venugopal and party leader Ramesh Chennithala seeking their help in bringing their son back.</p><p>"We want him to be returned to us," he added.</p>