Passenger detained at Kochi airport for hoax bomb threat

The passenger had made a casual comment, 'I'm carrying a live bomb,' said an official communication from the Cochin International Airport Limited (CIAL) authorities.
PTI
Last Updated : 21 October 2024, 15:22 IST

