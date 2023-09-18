Pay and rent out cop, police dog and entire police station for a day in Kerala

Want exclusive police protection in Kerala? If you are willing to pay up around Rs 34,000, then a police inspector, a trained police dog, and other wireless safety equipment will be at your disposal. That’s not all, you even earn the right to use a police station for Rs 12,000 a day, as per a Times of India report.

According to the rate card of the scheme mentioned in a government order that came out recently, it will cost around Rs 3,035 and Rs 3,340 per day to hire a circle inspector rank officer. Opting for a civil police officer would be a more feasible option as it is priced at Rs 610. However, hiring police dogs is priced at Rs 7,280 per day and renting out other wireless equipment comes at a price of Rs 12,130.

There is no explanation on why it costs more to rent out a police dog than a police officer and why renting out a police station and wireless equipment are priced somewhat the same.