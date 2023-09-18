Pay and rent out cop, police dog and entire police station for a day in Kerala

Want exclusive police protection in Kerala? If you are willing to pay up around Rs 34,000, then a police inspector, a trained police dog, and other wireless safety equipment will be at your disposal. That’s not all, you even earn the right to use a police station for Rs 12,000 a day, as per a Times of India report.
According to the rate card of the scheme mentioned in a government order that came out recently, it will cost around Rs 3,035 and Rs 3,340 per day to hire a circle inspector rank officer. Opting for a civil police officer would be a more feasible option as it is priced at Rs 610. However, hiring police dogs is priced at Rs 7,280 per day and renting out other wireless equipment comes at a price of Rs 12,130.
There is no explanation on why it costs more to rent out a police dog than a police officer and why renting out a police station and wireless equipment are priced somewhat the same.
This scheme that is being widely criticised across the state is not a new one, but has been in existence for a while and was rolled out with revised rates recently.
The order lists private parties, entertainment firms, and film shootings as its potential customers. While questioning the moral behind such a move, some government officials were quick to point out that people or groups which the government expects to utilise these services are affluent and do not necessarily require such services. The security issue involved in hiring of cops with guns was also stressed upon by many.
Film producer Roshan Chittoor told the publication that film industry depends on the police to get permission during filming in public places. “All other infrastructure related to police are already available,” he added.
“Human or other resources of the police should not be made available for any pomp and show,” police officers’ association state general secretary C R Biju was quoted as saying by the publication. He also said that the SOP mentioned in the government should be followed properly.